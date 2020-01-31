Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 258,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 637,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 243,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,477,542. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.