Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 6,797,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.