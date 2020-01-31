Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,672. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.