Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.82. 85,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.