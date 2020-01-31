Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.81 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

