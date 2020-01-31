TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

TNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 633,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,731. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 249,031 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

