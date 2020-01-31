Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 486,109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 309,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE MIC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 17,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

