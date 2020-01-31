Truvestments Capital LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

SKT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. 332,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

