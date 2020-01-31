Truvestments Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 151,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

MPW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 159,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,124. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

