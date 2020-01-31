Truvestments Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

KHC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 363,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

