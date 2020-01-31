Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 5,394,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,233. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

