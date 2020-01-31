Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. 300,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $792,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

