TrustVerse (TRV) Trading 24.4% Higher This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1.17 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.81 or 0.05778614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00128369 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034267 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,411,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

