Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

