TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

