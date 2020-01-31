TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $60,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 930 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

