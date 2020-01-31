TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,750 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 54.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 627,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 221,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 108.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 113,736 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

