TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Cree by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $69.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

