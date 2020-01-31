TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $244.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.12.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

