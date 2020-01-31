TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $57,000 in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,425,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 426,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

EHI stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.