TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $47,000 in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 348,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.19. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $29.75.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

