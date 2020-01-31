TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $64,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.