TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) were down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 1,387,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,031,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Several research firms have commented on TROV. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in TrovaGene by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
