TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) were down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 1,387,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,031,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research firms have commented on TROV. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 3,797.67%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in TrovaGene by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

