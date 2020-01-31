Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $334.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $356.51 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $346.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $60.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

