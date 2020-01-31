Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.85, approximately 21,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMQ shares. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $421.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.