Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.31, 2,882,447 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,726,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

