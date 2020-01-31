TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.88.

TCBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

