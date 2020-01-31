Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.32.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 360,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

