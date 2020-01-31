Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,496.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

