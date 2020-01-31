Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,715

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Travis Perkins to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,614.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,425.10. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

