Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $96.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

