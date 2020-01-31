Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $96.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.