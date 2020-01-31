Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of TSCO opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

