Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.