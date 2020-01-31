Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.03.

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.29. 1,327,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,460. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,559,330 shares in the company, valued at C$136,473,004.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,259.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

