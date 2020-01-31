Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $80.72. 341,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. Toro has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197,455 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

