TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.62

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.14. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 76,241 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

