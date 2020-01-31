TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 635125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get TLOU Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.96.

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TLOU Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLOU Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.