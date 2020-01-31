TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Billion

Analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $11.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.94 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $41.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 5,375,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,561. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,972 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,674 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

