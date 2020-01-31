ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.95 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €11.17 ($12.99) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.95. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.