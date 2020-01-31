Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,526.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $51,910.00 and $46,526.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00719301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 2,672.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007268 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033841 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

