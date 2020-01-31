Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 3.1% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,166. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

