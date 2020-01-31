THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

