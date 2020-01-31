Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

