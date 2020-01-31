The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 550,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of The Yield Growth from $0.48 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get The Yield Growth alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Yield Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Yield Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.