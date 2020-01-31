The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) Releases Earnings Results

The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.34) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The Local Shopping REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

The Local Shopping REIT plc was founded in January 2005 with the objective of building a portfolio of properties and letting units in the convenience shopping market. LSR was floated on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007. In the latter part of that year the Company adjusted its property purchasing programme in response to the downturn in the UK property market, focusing activities on active asset management.

