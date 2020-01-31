The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) Releases Earnings Results

The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.34) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The Local Shopping REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.
About The Local Shopping REIT
