Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.19 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:THS opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.05) on Friday. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 73.05 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

