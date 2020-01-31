TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 55582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

