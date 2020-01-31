Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.99 billion.Textron also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Textron has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

