Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73 to $0.78 EPS.

TTEK stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.78. 32,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,493. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

