TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TESSCO Technologies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 379,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,890. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS).

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.